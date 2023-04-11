Soccer-Man City thrash Bayern 3-0 as Haaland reaches another milestone

April 11, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Lori Ewing for Reuters ->

By Lori Ewing

MANCHESTER, England, April 11 (Reuters) - Rodri struck a wonder goal and Erling Haaland set another scoring record as Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 3-0 on Tuesday to continue their quest for a first-ever Champions League title in their quarter-final first leg.

Haaland, who scored City's third goal of the night in the 76th minute, has 45 goals in all competitions, a single-season record for a Premier League player.

Rodri put Pep Guardiola's team ahead in the 27th minute, cutting the ball back to beat midfielder Jamal Musiala and curling a blistering long-range shot into the top left corner beyond the outstretched hand of Yann Sommer.

What had been an evenly matched game turned thoroughly in City's favour midway through the second half, and Bernardo Silva scored their second in the 70th minute, heading in a cross from Haaland. The Norwegian got a goal of his own six minutes later, striking from close range.

The second leg takes place on April 19 at Munich's Allianz Arena.

