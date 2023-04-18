Soccer-Man City submit plans to upscale Etihad Stadium to 60,000 capacity

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Premier League champions Manchester City are submitting plans to increase the capacity of their Etihad Stadium from its current 53,500 to 60,000, the club said on Tuesday.

An expanded North Stand will be part of a range of upgrades including in and around the stadium, including a 3,000-capacity covered Fan Zone, a sky bar, 400-bed hotel and new museum.

"Over several months we have been developing concepts and designs for a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium and are delighted to have now submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council," Danny Wilson, Managing Director – Manchester City Operations, said in a statement.

"As with all Club developments, ensuring our local community benefit is a key priority and we believe these proposals will deliver long-term economic and social opportunities."

City's stadium, originally built to host the 2002 Commonwealth Games, is currently only the fifth-largest in terms of capacity in the Premier League with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham United all bigger.

City say the proposed developments represent more than 300 million pounds ($372.96 million) of investment into east Manchester that could create 2,600 new jobs for the local population.

The works would take three years to complete.

($1 = 0.8044 pounds)

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

