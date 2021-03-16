Soccer-Man City stroll past Moenchengladbach into Champions League quarters

Contributor
Simon Evans Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

Manchester City marched into the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the fourth straight season after a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday that completed a 4-0 aggregate victory.

BUDAPEST, March 16 (Reuters) - Manchester City marched into the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the fourth straight season after a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday that completed a 4-0 aggregate victory.

First-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan secured a comfortable victory in another impressive display from Pep Guardiola's side in the home leg, played in the Hungarian capital due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

De Bruyne blasted City ahead in the 13th minute with an unstoppable left-footed drive into the top corner after being set up by Riyad Mahrez -- the team's 100th goal in all competitions so far this season.

City, who have not conceded a goal since the opening game of the group stage in October, were in total command at the Puskas Arena and playing at their fluent best.

The in-form Gundogan put the tie beyond any doubt with a confident finish after Phil Foden had broken from midfield at pace and then found the German with a perfectly weighted pass.

(Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)

((simon.evans@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters