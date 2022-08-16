Soccer-Man City sign full back Gomez from Anderlecht

Manchester City have completed the signing of Spanish left back Sergio Gomez from Belgian club Anderlecht, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, a product of Barcelona's youth system, played under former City captain Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht last season.

An attacking full back, Gomez is likely to be back-up to Joao Cancelo, replacing Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko who was sold to Arsenal last month.

Gomez is City's fourth signing during this transfer window following the arrival of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, England midfielder Kalvin Phillips and German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

