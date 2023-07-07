News & Insights

Soccer-Man City sign Dutchwoman Roord from Wolfsburg

July 07, 2023 — 12:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 7 (Reuters) - Manchester City have signed Dutch midfielder Jill Roord from VfL Wolfsburg on a three-year deal, the Women's Super League side said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped 86 times and won the 2017 Women's Euros, played for Arsenal from 2019-2021 and said she was excited to return to England.

"I have always thought that this was a fantastic club with lots of quality, and I'm super excited to start here," Roord said in a statement.

"I really like the way that they play, and I feel that it suits me perfectly ... It's a young side with plenty of potential, which is very important to me."

Roord helped Wolfsburg reach the Champions League final, where they lost to Barcelona. She scored 31 goals in 69 appearances for Wolfsburg in all competitions.

Roord will join with City after the July 20 to Aug. 20 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.