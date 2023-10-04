Soccer-Man City score two late goals to snap losing run in 3-1 victory at Leipzig

Adds details

LEIPZIG, Germany, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Holders Manchester City struck twice in the final minutes through Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku to beat hosts RB Leipzig 3-1 on Wednesday and rebound from successive domestic defeats to take control of Champions League Group G with maximum points.

Alvarez curled his shot from the edge of the box into the top corner in the 84th minute and Doku slotted in as City, who had lost to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup before their league loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, moved up to six points from two games in top spot.

City enjoyed a strong start and had a double chance in the 14th minute with Rico Lewis's fine turn and shot blocked and Phil Foden's rebound sailing just wide of the post with Bernardo Silva failing to connect.

Foden did better when he opened the scoring with a first-time finish in the 25th minute to beat keeper Janis Blaswich with a bouncing shot.

With Pep Guardiola's team enjoying 73% possession in the first half and Leipzig unable to counter City's slick passing game and possession, City went close to doubling their lead through Erling Haaland in the 31st but the Norwegian's shot sailed wide.

Leipzig struck three minutes after the restart with their first chance of the game as Lois Openda latched on to well-timed Yussuf Poulsen pass and held off a challenge by Manuel Akanji to slot in off the post.

The visitors, however, refused to settle for a point, moving further up the pitch in search of a winner, and Foden hit the crossbar in the 63rd with curling free kick.

With Haaland, who had scored five goals in last year's 7-0 demolition of Leipzig, largely shut out, it was Alvarez who decided the game when he curled a superb shot past Blaswich and into the top corner.

With the Germans opening up in search of a late equaliser City struck again on the break with Doku slotting in deep in stoppage time to seal the three points.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis)

