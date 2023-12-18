Soccer-Man City get Copenhagen, Barca to face Napoli in Champions League last 16

Adds quotes, details

NYON, Switzerland, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Holders Manchester City will take on FC Copenhagen in the last 16 of the Champions League while Spanish heavyweights Barcelona will face Napoli as Monday's draw in Nyon threw up few standout encounters.

Copenhagen, who twice met City's rivals Manchester United in the group stage of the competition, will travel to Manchester again to face Pep Guardiola's side.

The Danish team will have their work cut out against the champions, who won all six of their group stage matches and are on an unbeaten run of 20 games in European football.

One of either the Serie A or LaLiga champions Napoli and Barcelona will not proceed after being pitted against each other.

Another clash between Italian and Spanish sides will see last year's finalists Inter Milan take on three-times runners-up Atletico Madrid.

Record 14-times winners Real Madrid will take on German side RB Leipzig, while English Premier League leaders Arsenal have a tricky assignment against Porto.

Arsenal have won all three of their previous Champions League home matches against Porto by an aggregate score of 11-0, but have not beaten the two-times champions away.

Harry Kane-led Bayern Munich face Italy's Lazio, while Borussia Dortmund will be reunited with former manager Peter Bosz when they take on Dutch leaders PSV Eindhoven.

"PSV Eindhoven is an attractive and challenging draw. At the moment Eindhoven is the measure of all things in the Netherlands," said Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

French champions Paris St Germain, who scraped through a difficult group stage, come up against Spain's Real Sociedad as they continue their hunt for a first-ever European Cup.

DRAW IN FULL

Arsenal v FC Porto

Barcelona v Napoli

Real Sociedad v Paris St Germain

Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven

Bayern Munich v Lazio

Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig

LAST 16 DATES

First leg: Feb. 13-14 and Feb. 20-21

Second leg: March 5-6 and March 12-13

Seeded teams (named first) will play the second leg at home

