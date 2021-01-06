Soccer-Man City beat United 2-0 to reach League Cup final

Simon Evans Reuters
Published
Manchester City reached their fourth straight League Cup final as goals from John Stones and Fernandinho gave Pep Guardiola's side a 2-0 win over Manchester United in Wednesday's semi-final at Old Trafford.

City will meet Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in the April 25 final.

In a frantic opening to the game, both teams had efforts ruled out for offside and Kevin De Bruyne struck the post before Phil Foden also put the ball in the net for City but it was ruled out for offside.

City went ahead five minutes after the break when defender Stones bundled a cross home at the back post, the ball going in off his thigh.

Fernandinho made sure of the win seven minutes from time with a stunning volley as he pounced on a headed clearance from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

