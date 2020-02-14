World Markets

Soccer-Man City banned from European competition for two seasons by UEFA

Simon Evans Reuters
Manchester City have been banned from European competition for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euros ($32.53 million)by European soccer's governing body UEFA after an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play Rules.

UEFA said City had committed "serious breaches" of the rules while the Premier League club said they intended to appeal the decision to the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

