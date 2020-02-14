Soccer-Man City banned from European competition for two seasons by UEFA

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Manchester City have been banned from European competition for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euros ($32.53 million)by European soccer's governing body UEFA after an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play Rules.

UEFA said City had committed "serious breaches" of the rules while the Premier League club said they intended to appeal the decision to the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

($1 = 0.9222 euros)

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((riksharmaesp@gmail.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.