Soccer-Mainz stun Dortmund to all but secure Bundesliga survival

Adds details

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - Mainz 05 scored either side of the break through Jonathan Burkhardt and Jean-Philippe Mateta to stun hosts Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday and take a big step towards remaining in the Bundesliga for another season.

With Bayern Munich having on Tuesday secured their eighth consecutive league title and Dortmund certain of a top-four finish and a Champions League spot, the hosts rarely threatened in the first half.

Mainz were the livelier team and 19-year-old Burkhardt, who minutes earlier had gone close, grabbed the lead in the 33rd minute with his first league goal on his second start.

Although Dortmund club bosses had warned that the season was not finished despite having secured a Champions League spot, they looked completely unmotivated.

The visitors doubled the advantage four minutes after the restart with Mateta's penalty after Roman Buerki had saved a shot from Pierre Kunde and defender Lukasz Piszczek brought down Danny Latza.

Dortmund made feeble attempts to fight back and Achraf Hakimi's free kickwas tipped over the bar but they were lucky not to concede a third goal as Mainz created several good chances.

Mainz are now 15th on 34 points, five above the relegation playoff spot with two games remaining.

Dortmund remained in second place on 66 points, 10 behind Bayern, after RB Leipzig, in third on 63, conceded two late goals to draw 2-2 with Fortuna Duesseldorf. Leipzig host Dortmund on Saturday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond )

((karolos.grohmann@thomsonreuters.com; +491743343192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.