News & Insights

Soccer-Mainoo late show seals Man United's thrilling 4-3 win at Wolves

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

February 01, 2024 — 05:23 pm EST

Written by Philip O'Connor for Reuters ->

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford scored the opening goal and Kobbie Mainoo netted a superb late winner as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in a thrilling Premier League game at Molineux on Thursday.

Left out of United's 4-2 Cup win over Newport County by manager Erik ten Hag, Rashford marked his return by rattling home the opening goal after five minutes against Wolves and and he helped Luke Shaw tee up Rasmus Hojlund for the second in the 22nd minute.

Substitute Pablo Sarabia pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 71st minute but Scott McTominay struck shortly after coming off the bench to restore the visitors' two-goal cushion in the 75th minute.

In a thrilling climax, Max Kilman scored for Wolves in the 85th minute and Pedro Neto levelled in stoppage time, but Mainoo struck in the 97th minute to snatch a win that moved United up to seventh in the table on 35 points. Wolves are 11th on 29.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

((philip.oconnor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.