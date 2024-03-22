Soccer-Maguire urges England to seize big moments at Euros

March 22 (Reuters) - Defender Harry Maguire said England have the players who can produce in the big moments and that the squad is ready to win the European Championship in Germany.

England, who have not lifted a major trophy since winning the 1966 World Cup, reached the final of Euro 2020, where they lost to Italy on penalties.

"I feel that as a group, we're ready to win (the Euros)," Maguire told reporters ahead of Saturday's friendly with Brazil.

"If you are to win the Euros, you are probably going to have to win a penalty shootout. Tournament football is built on big moments. The quarter-final against France at the 2022 World Cup could have gone either way but it went to them.

"We have the players to produce the big moments. We have to be mentally prepared so that in this tournament, we make these moments ours."

Maguire, who received heavy criticism for his performances last year, said playing for England as a Manchester United player brought added scrutiny.

"I think that different clubs have different scrutiny on players and that has a big aspect on fans when they see (Gareth Southgate) picking a squad," Maguire added.

"I think every player who's played for United and the country has come to a time when they've played for the country and people haven't been happy.

"It's part and parcel of football and playing for such a historic club. I wouldn't change it for the world."

England are grouped with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia at Euro 2024, which begins on June 14.

(Reporting by Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Shifa.Jahan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.