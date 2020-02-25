Soccer-Macedonian prankster sent off for throwing extra ball into the game

A player in North Macedonia's top divison drew wild cheers from the crowd when he thwarted a rival raid down the left flank by hurling down another one he was carrying on Sunday - but his moment of glory was short-lived.

Akademija Pandev's centre back Stefan Kostov was shown a red card for his antics, which ultimately led to his team's 1-0 defeat when Makedonija GP scored a stoppage time penalty.

Footage on social networks showed a bewildered Kostov asking the match officials why he had received his marching orders, with his teammates protesting vehemently but to no avail.

Akademija Pandev was founded in 2010, and their owner is the Balkan nation's international striker Goran Pandev, who plays his club football for Italian Serie A side Genoa.

