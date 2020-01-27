Soccer-Lyon's Tousart to join Hertha Berlin at end of season

Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Lucas Tousart has signed for Hertha Berlin in a deal worth 25 million euros ($27.74 million)but will stay on loan at the Ligue 1 club for the rest of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.