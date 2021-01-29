Soccer-Lyon grab top spot with last-gasp win over Bordeaux

Adds quotes

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais moved top of the Ligue 1 standings when full back Leo Dubois lashed home a stoppage-time winner to snatch a 2-1 home victory over Girondins de Bordeaux on Friday.

Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu cancelled out Karl Toko-Ekambi's first-half opener for the hosts before Dubois pounced two minutes into added time to put Lyon on 46 points from 22 games, one ahead of Paris St Germain and Lille who play on Sunday.

The result left Bordeaux in seventh place on 32 points.

PSG travel to Lorient and Lille host Dijon.

"We have a goal: qualify for the Champions League again," said Dubois. "Lille and PSG have a game in hand so in terms of points per game we're behind. But we're staying focused on our objectives."

At the Groupama stadium, Toko-Ekambi scored his 10th league goal of the season when he latched onto Memphis Depay's cross.

Lyon had won all 10 games in which they opened the scoring this season but Bordeaux had other ideas as they struck back 10 minutes into the second half with Kalu netting from close range after benefiting from the home side's slack defending.

The visitors came close to taking the lead but Anthony Lopes pulled off decisive saves to deny Remi Oudin and Maxime Poundje.

Lyon grabbed the points when Dubois' missile flew into the top corner, giving Rudi Garcia's side a second win in a row.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

