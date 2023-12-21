News & Insights

Soccer-Luton's Lockyer out of hospital after cardiac arrest on pitch

Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

December 21, 2023 — 07:57 am EST

Written by Rohith Nair and Shifa Jahan for Reuters ->

Adds details, quotes

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer has been discharged from hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the Premier League game against Bournemouth last weekend, the club said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old defender left hospital on Wednesday after he had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device fitted to prevent a repeat of the incident.

The match was abandoned after the incident and will be replayed again in full.

"We are thankful to report that our captain Tom Lockyer has now begun a period of rehabilitation from the comfort of his own home," Luton said in a statement.

"This encouraging news follows a successful procedure that took place on Tuesday whereby Tom had an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) device fitted to prevent a repeat of Saturday's incident."

Luton confirmed that the issue Lockyer experienced in the Bournemouth match on Saturday was different to the atrial fibrillation he suffered in May during their promotion playoff final win over Coventry City.

"We're so proud to have Locks as our captain and his leadership will continue from the sidelines where his courage will inspire his team-mates, colleagues, and supporters, starting on Saturday," the club added.

Luton, who are 18th in the league standings, host sixth-place Newcastle United on Saturday.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair and Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams and Ed Osmond)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com | Twitter: @RohithNair;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.