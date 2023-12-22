News & Insights

Soccer-Luton manager Edwards wants team to follow Lockyer's example

Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

December 22, 2023 — 10:35 am EST

Written by Lori Ewing for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has urged his team to play like Tom Lockyer when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday in their first game since their captain suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

Lockyer collapsed during the match last Saturday against Bournemouth, which was abandoned and will be replayed in full.

"We spoke about what (Lockyer) means to us and we want to embody that as a team," Edwards told reporters. "If we can all act, behave, play like Tom going forward, we'll be going the right way.

"It's been a difficult week for everyone. His family have been the main concern all week and then it's the players and staff that have been affected. All that matters is that he's come through and he's home."

The 29-year-old defender left hospital on Wednesday after he had a defibrillator device fitted to prevent a repeat of the incident.

"It is about him recovering, it is all we care about. Supporting the operation with the ICD being fitted, then we will see going forward what this means," said Edwards, who gave his team a few days off after the emotions of Saturday.

"I need to say thank you to everyone at Bournemouth, a special mention to (Bournemouth midfielder) Philip Billing who reacted quickly," he added. "We'll have a special bond with the club going forward."

Edwards opened his press conference on Friday by paying tribute to the paramedics and medical staff who tended to Lockyer.

"They saved him," he said. "They made every decision bang on under the scrutiny of everyone watching. They did an incredible job, they are heroes."

Luton, newcomers to the Premier League, are 18th in the standings. Newcastle are sixth.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.