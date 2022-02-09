World Markets

Soccer-Lukaku strike earns Chelsea spot in Club World Cup final

A first-half Romelu Lukaku strike earned Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal on Wednesday to seal a spot in the Club World Cup final.

The European champions will face Brazilian side Palmeiras on Saturday in the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi after Belgian striker Lukaku fired home from close range in the 32nd minute.

Without coach Thomas Tuchel on the touchline, after he tested positive for COVID-19, the Blues looked in control in the first half, fully deserving their lead at the break.

However, Asian champions Al Hilal improved a great deal in the second half, with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga pulling off several fine saves to keep them at bay.

Chelsea threatened to add a late second, but Lukaku's strike proved to be enough, as they booked their place in the final of a competition they have never won.

