Soccer-Lukaku leads Inter to Europa League semi-finals

Inter Milan's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku scored and tormented the Bayer Leverkusen defence as he led his side into the Europa League semi-finals with a 2-1 win on Monday.

Nicolo Barella put Inter ahead after 15 minutes, driving the ball home after Lukaku's shot was blocked, and six minutes later the Belgian got on the scoresheet when he displayed his strength by holding off defender Edmond Tapsoba before firing home.

Leverkusen winger Kai Havertz, reported to be a transfer target of Premier League club Chelsea, pulled a goal back for the Germans but it was goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky who kept them in the game with a string of fine saves.

Lukaku placed the ball on the penalty spot once in each half only for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to overturn both decisions, but it did not stop Inter setting up a semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk or FC Basel who meet on Tuesday.

