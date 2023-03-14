Soccer-Long-time Freiburg coach Streich extends deal with Bundesliga club

BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - Freiburg's longtime coach Christian Streich and his coaching staff have extended their contracts as the Bundesliga club banks on continuity, it said on Tuesday.

Streich has been at Freiburg since 2011 and holds the club record with 430 matches in charge across all competitions. The 57-year-old is also currently the longest-serving Bundesliga coach.

The club did not give details on the length of the new deal.

Freiburg have enjoyed success under Streich with several European qualifications, and news of his contract extension comes two days before they play Juventus in their Europa League Round of 16 second leg.

"We're delighted that we will continue working with our current coaching team," said Freiburg sporting director Jochen Saier in a statement.

"Christian Streich and his colleagues work extremely hard every day and give their best to ensure our team is developing. We’re continuing to do things our way and this successful and valued partnership will go into next season now as well."

Freiburg are battling for a Champions League spot this season and are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga, level on points with RB Leipzig who are third.

"It's nice that we still enjoy coming into the office every day and have an open and honest relationship," said Streich, who was born and raised in the region.

"Life here is really special, and I'm pleased that I will be able to carry on working for this club together with my fellow coaches."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

