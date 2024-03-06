News & Insights

World Markets

Soccer-Liverpool's Salah returns to training after two-week absence with hamstring injury

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

March 06, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

Written by Chiranjit Ojha for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - Liverpool were given a huge boost when Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah returned to training on Wednesday after spending more than two weeks out due to a hamstring injury.

His return comes a day ahead of Liverpool's Europa League clash with Sparta Prague, and four days before the Premier League leaders host defending champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Salah, who has scored 19 goals for Liverpool this season in all competitions, was previously injured while representing Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations. He has not played since Feb. 17 when he came off the bench and scored in a 4-1 win at Brentford.

Salah's status and potential return will be clearer later on Wednesday when manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of their last 16 tie.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((chiranjit.ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.