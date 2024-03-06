Soccer-Liverpool's Klopp urges caution as Salah returns to training after injury

Adds Klopp quotes

March 6 (Reuters) - Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said they wanted to be careful with Mohamed Salah after the forward returned to training following a hamstring injury ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie against Sparta Prague.

Salah's return provides a timely boost for Klopp's Premier League leaders ahead of their last-16, first-leg clash in Prague and Sunday's meeting with league champions Manchester City at Anfield.

"Mo Salah has travelled with us, he's trained for two days and is full of energy," the German manager told reporters.

"We want to be careful, but this is a super intense period of the season. We want to use him. It's just good news."

Salah, who has scored 19 goals for Liverpool this season in all competitions, was previously injured while representing Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations. He has not played since Feb. 17 when he came off the bench and scored in a 4-1 win at Brentford.

"It was an unlikely situation where he had so long out, played an incredible game v Brentford and then was out, that is how it is," Klopp said.

Klopp said it is not his decision whether Egypt captain Salah will join up with his national team during the international break later this month for a friendly against New Zealand.

"That will be decided by a different department. Let's see how long he can play now," he said. "It's not up to me, we're not involved."

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will also be available, having played his first league minutes over the weekend after more than a month out with a hamstring injury as well.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru and Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City Editing by Christian Radnedge and Toby Davis)

