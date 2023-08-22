News & Insights

Soccer-Liverpool win appeal against Mac Allister red card

Credit: REUTERS/TONY OBRIEN

August 22, 2023 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by Aadi Nair for Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's red card in Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth has been overturned following a successful appeal to the FA, the club said on Tuesday.

Mac Allister was shown a red card for a high tackle on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute. The sending off seemed harsh, with Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola saying after the match that it "did not look like a red card".

"An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister's three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal," the FA said in a statement.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League standings with four points from two games. They travel to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

