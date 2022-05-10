Soccer-Liverpool stay in title hunt with Villa win

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 10 (Reuters) - Sadio Mane headed the winner as Liverpool came from a goal down to edge Aston Villa 2-1 on Tuesday and keep alive their hopes of reclaiming the Premier League title from leaders Manchester City.

In front of a boisterous home crowd, Villa flew out of the blocks and took a third-minute lead when Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson spilled a header from Douglas Luiz straight back into the path of the Brazilian forward who fired in from close range.

Juergen Klopp's side equalised less than three minutes later, when Virgil Van Dijk met Trent Alexander-Arnold's free kick and although Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez managed to get a hand to his effort, Joel Matip poked in the rebound.

Mane put Liverpool ahead in the 65th minute with his 15th league goal of the season, a smart header from a Luis Diaz cross.

Villa striker Danny Ings forced some good saves from Alisson in the latter stages and had a goal ruled out for offside with less than five minutes remaining. However, Liverpool held firm to move level on 86 points with City.

They must hope that City's game in hand against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday produces an upset. Steven Gerrard's Villa remain 11th and next face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge Editing by Toby Davis)

