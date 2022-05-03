Soccer-Liverpool reach Champions League final with win over Villarreal

VILLARREAL, Spain, May 3 (Reuters) - Liverpool qualified for the Champions League final with a 3-2 win over Villarreal on Tuesday that secured a 5-2 aggregate victory.

The Premier League side had won 2-0 in England last week and followed it up with another victory on a rain-soaked pitch in Spain, despite falling 2-0 behind.

They will meet either Real Madrid or Manchester City, who contest the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday, in the showpiece in Paris on May 28. City lead 4-3 from the first leg.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas Editing by Toby Davis)

((Christian.Radnedge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.