Soccer-Liverpool must regroup to become feared team of old, says Klopp

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Embattled Liverpool are hurting after their torrid start to the Premier League season but the squad must find a way to regroup and become the team of old that opponents feared facing, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Liverpool, who were runners-up last season, are 16th in the standings with two points after three games following their loss to Manchester United last weekend.

Klopp's side are seeking their first win when they host promoted side Bournemouth on Saturday.

"My job is to put things right, I could learn a lot from life when things didn't go well. It's part of the job, to regroup, to find a perfect way together again to fight the outside world and not suffer," Klopp told reporters.

"We've played much worse games at United but what was disappointing was we should have won this game... with 70% possession against a counter-attacking team.

"With all due respect to Bournemouth and (manager) Scott (Parker), I want (us) to be the one team that nobody really wants to play against again. That's the plan for tomorrow."

Liverpool have an injury crisis, however, with several players sidelined and Klopp said none of them would be available for the weekend.

"This weekend, probably not. But after that Joel (Matip), Curtis (Jones), Thiago (Alcantara) is not too far away, Diogo (Jota) is getting closer, Caoimhin (Kelleher) will be in training early next week as well," he said.

"I don't think anybody will be ready for tomorrow... Naby (Keita) will not be ready, it's the muscle."

Liverpool's new 75 million euros ($75.15 million) signing Darwin Nunez is serving a three-match ban and when asked if the club are looking to sign more players, Klopp said they were "constantly working" on transfer plans.

"They are too expensive or not the right player. One thing stays important -- it needs to be the right player," Klopp said.

"We are working but we will see if something will happen or not, I don't know."

James Milner's row with defender Virgil van Dijk made headlines after the defeat at United, but Klopp said there were no problems between the two senior players.

"We spoke about pretty much everything. I hadn't seen the Millie and Virgil pictures, he's an emotional player," Klopp said.

"There is nothing in it really. They were discussing things on the pitch, no problem at all."

($1 = 0.9980 euros)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.