Soccer-Liverpool must maintain focus to seal top-four finish: Phillips

May 20 (Reuters) - Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips said Wednesday's 3-0 win at Burnley is a massive result for their top-four hopes but the pressure is still on going into the final day of the Premier League campaign.

Goals from Phillips, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain secured a fourth straight win for Liverpool and moved them to fourth on 66 points, ahead of fifth-placed Leicester on goal difference.

Liverpool face Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday knowing a win will probably secure Champions League football next season. Chelsea, a point ahead in third, are at Aston Villa while Leicester host Tottenham Hotspur.

"It's massive," Phillips, who scored his first Liverpool goal and helped them keep a clean sheet by clearing a Ben Mee header off the line, told Sky Sports. "Most importantly, (we're) up into fourth – that was our goal coming here today.

"All the rest of it are just added bonuses. At this point in the season, with what we're trying to achieve, it doesn't matter how we win games; as long as we get the three points, that's all that matters.

"The pressure is on, there's no room for inconsistency or being lax with our performances."

Phillips said knowing Liverpool have their destiny in their own hands makes little difference going into the final day.

"Not much, because all we can do is concentrate on our games and make sure we win. We know that if we win the next game, as long as Leicester don't go on to score a load of goals in theirs, our job has been done," he said.

"But you never go into a game thinking, 'If we draw we're alright.' You go into every game wanting to win."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

