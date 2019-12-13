Soccer-Liverpool manager Klopp extends contract to 2024

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has agreed a contract extension that will keep him at the Anfield club until 2024, it said on Friday.

"When the call (to manage Liverpool) came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other," Klopp said in a statement on the club's website. "If anything, now I feel I underestimated that.

"It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complementary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

