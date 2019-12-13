Soccer-Liverpool manager Klopp extends contract to 2024

Contributor
Rohith Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has agreed a contract extension that will keep him at the Anfield club until 2024, it said on Friday.

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has agreed a contract extension that will keep him at the Anfield club until 2024, it said on Friday.

"When the call (to manage Liverpool) came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other," Klopp said in a statement on the club's website. "If anything, now I feel I underestimated that.

"It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complementary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More