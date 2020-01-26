Soccer-Liverpool held 2-2 at third-tier Shrewsbury in Cup

Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw by third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday after second-half substitute Jason Cummins struck twice to inject some much-needed late magic into the competition.
