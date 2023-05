Soccer-Liverpool hammer Leicester 3-0 to add to relegation woes

LEICESTER, England, May 15 (Reuters) - Two goals from Curtis Jones and a brilliant set-piece from Trent Alexander-Arnold gave Liverpool a 3-0 win away to Leicester City in the Premier League on Monday, boosting their Champions League hopes while deepening the Foxes' relegation worries.

Liverpool are fifth in the table on 65 points after 36 games, one behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand over their rivals. Leicester are 19th on 30 points, two behind Everton in 17th spot with two games to go.

After a sluggish opening, Jones broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute with a superb first-time finish from Mohamed Salah's cross after Leicester's high defensive line was caught out by a long ball over the top from Liverpool keeper Alisson.

The 22-year-old midfielder put the ball in the net again three minutes later and once more it was Salah who set him up, with Jones taking a touch on the turn before rifling home.

The home crowd did their best to get their team back in the game but Alexander-Arnold scored a brilliant third after a free kick was touched into his path by Salah in the 71st minute and his thunderous finish into the top corner snuffed out any hope Leicester might have had of a comeback.

Liverpool bagged a seventh league victory in a row while Leicester have only taken two points from their last four games.

With a trip to high-flying Newcastle United and a home game against West Ham United to come, time is running out for the 2016 champions to retain their Premier League status.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Toby Davis)

((philip.oconnor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.