Soccer-Liverpool, Everton charged by FA for 'mass confrontation' in derby

February 16, 2023 — 09:29 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Liverpool and Everton have been charged by the Football Association (FA) following a "mass confrontation" between their players during Monday's Merseyside derby in the Premier League.

The incident took place in the 86th minute of the match, which Liverpool won 2-0 at Anfield.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson were both booked after a clash near the touchline before the incident escalated, with a number of players and substitutes from both teams getting involved.

"It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or benches failed to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion, and/or refrained from provocative behaviour," the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

The clubs have until Feb. 20 to respond to the charges.

