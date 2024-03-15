News & Insights

Soccer-Liverpool draw Atalanta in Europa League quarters, Leverkusen face West Ham

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

March 15, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

NYON, Switzerland, March 15 (Reuters) - Liverpool will play Serie A side Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals while Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen take on West Ham United after the draw was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon on Friday.

AC Milan are looking to win the trophy for the first time and they will face last season's beaten finalists AS Roma in an all-Italian clash.

Benfica were drawn against French side Olympique de Marseille and the winners of that quarter-final will face either Liverpool or Atalanta in the semis.

The other semi-final will see an Italian side, Milan or Roma, come up against Bayer Leverkusen or West Ham.

West Ham won last season's Conference League and reached the semi-final of the Europa League in 2022, but they face a tough task against Leverkusen. The German side are unbeaten across 37 games in all competitions this season.

Leverkusen, 10 points clear in the Bundesliga, kept their unbeaten run going and scraped through to the quarter-finals on Thursday when they came from 2-0 down to beat Qarabag 3-2, ensuring a 5-4 aggregate win.

QUARTER-FINALS

Quarter final 1: AC Milan v AS Roma

Quarter final 2: Liverpool v Atalanta

Quarter final 3: Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham United

Quarter final 4: Benfica v Olympique de Marseille

* Team drawn first hosts the first leg

* First legs: April 11

* Second legs: April 18

SEMI-FINAL DRAW

Semi-final 1: Benfica/Marseille v Liverpool/Atalanta

Semi-final 2: AC Milan/Roma v Bayer Leverkusen/West Ham

* Team drawn first hosts the first leg

* First legs: May 2

* Second legs: May 9

FINAL

Aviva Stadium, Dublin: May 22

