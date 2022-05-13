Soccer-Liverpool desperate for FA Cup success - Klopp

May 13 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his squad was not deep enough to challenge for multiple trophies earlier in his reign as they look to end a long FA Cup drought in Saturday's final against Chelsea.

The Merseyside club advanced to the FA Cup final for the first time under Klopp, who took over at Anfield in 2015, and are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season having already won the League Cup in February.

Liverpool, seven-times FA Cup winners, beat Manchester City to reach their 15th final but their first in 10 years, and have not lifted the trophy since 2006.

While Liverpool have won the Premier League and Champions League in previous seasons under Klopp, the German had not managed to lead them past the fifth round of the FA Cup before the current campaign.

"It was never that we didn't want to go to the final, we just didn't have the power to do it," Klopp told a news conference on Friday. "We didn't have the squad to go for (all the trophies).

"It's our first FA Cup final and we are really, really desperate to win it, but we know our opponents are as well," Klopp said of Chelsea, who Liverpool overcame on penalties in the League Cup final.

"They are cup specialists... We didn't 'beat' Chelsea. We won the shootout," he added. "I've said a few times that without luck you have no chance and luck was on our side that day."

Defensive midfielder Fabinho will miss the trip to London but Klopp said the Brazilian will be fit in time for the Champions League final later this month, when Liverpool take on Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.

In the Premier League, Liverpool are three points behind Manchester City with two games remaining.

"When you go for three or four trophies, it's clear you get it or you don't. It's a busy season, but it will never happen that the FA Cup is just a normal game," Klopp said.

"It's a special game and, for some, the biggest in their career. We want to enjoy it and deliver for our people.

"We are really looking forward to this opportunity. It's now a massive final for us and I'm really happy we are part of it."

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.