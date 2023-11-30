Soccer-Liverpool crush LASK to reach Europa League last 16

LIVERPOOL, England, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Liverpool eased into the Europa League round of 16 with a game to spare after an emphatic 4-0 home win over Austria's LASK in Group E on Thursday.

The Premier League side moved on to 12 points and will top the standings after second-placed Toulouse were held to a goalless draw at home by Union Saint Gilloise.

Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead after 12 minutes with a header from Joe Gomez's cross and Cody Gapko's tap-in doubled the lead three minutes later.

Mohamed Salah's penalty made it 3-0 early in the second half and Gapko added his second in stoppage time to complete the rout.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Janina.Nuno@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.