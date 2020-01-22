Soccer-Liverpool boss Klopp rules out January transfer exits

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has dismissed speculation linking Xherdan Shaqiri with a loan move to Italy, saying the club has no intention of letting any of their first-team players leave in the January transfer window.
