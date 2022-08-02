Soccer-Lionesses to host U.S. women in friendly at Wembley

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Newly crowned women's European champions England will play four-times world champions United States in a friendly at Wembley in October, both teams announced on Tuesday.

England won the Euros on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 in extra time in the final, securing their first major trophy in front of a record crowd at Wembley.

The friendly will take place on Oct. 7, subject to the Lionesses securing the 2023 World Cup qualification in September. Holders U.S. have already qualified for the World Cup.

It will be the U.S. team's first visit to Wembley since the gold medal match at the 2012 Olympic Games, where they beat Japan 2-1.

"This is exactly the kind of match we need at exactly the right time in our World Cup preparations so we can test ourselves against a very talented England team," said U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski.

The U.S. will play another match in Europe following the England game with an opponent and venue to be confirmed soon, their governing body said.

