Soccer-Lifting league trophy without fans would be 'strange': Henderson

May 27 (Reuters) - Lifting the Premier League trophy without fans there to see it would be a "pretty strange" experience, Liverpool's Jordan Henderson has said.

Liverpool need just six points from their remaining nine games to win the league for the first time in 30 years but there is still no clear date on when the season will resume after it was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans will not be allowed to attend games in line with the government's protocols for the return of elite sport.

"Of course it would feel different because if you win any trophy and receive it without any fans there, it would be pretty strange," club captain Henderson told BBC Radio.

"It's still not over, we still have work to do ... We want to finish as strongly as we can to make sure it is a full season.

"After that, whether we win it or whatever, then (receiving) the trophy and the fans not being there ... You just have to deal with it when it comes."

Clubs began training in small groups last week and will vote later on Wednesday on whether to move to the second phase of 'Project Restart' which would allow players to resume close-contact training.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

