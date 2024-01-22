Soccer-Lifetime bans for those who racially abused Maignan, Udinese general manager says

Updates with police statement

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Udinese will seek to ban for life the spectators found guilty of racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan during Saturday's Serie A tie, general manager Franco Collavino said on Monday.

Police on Monday identified a 46-year-old man as one of those who repeated a racist phrase at the France international.

The spectator has been referred to the public prosecutor's office and the police commissioner has handed him a five-year stadium ban, Udine police said in a statement.

"Investigative activities continue in order to identify any further subjects responsible for acts of racial discrimination," they added.

"The possible Daspo stadium ban imposed by the judicial authorities has a limited duration, but we will work to exclude these racists from the stadium for life," Collavino told reporters, as quoted by ANSA.

"There was no chanting, both the referee and the federal prosecutor's office confirmed this to us... even if it was only one, it would still be very serious," he added.

Maignan called for accountability from "the entire system" in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, including those who abused him, those who saw everything but did nothing, Udinese and the authorities.

Udinese said the club "deeply regrets and condemns every act of racism and violence" in a statement on Sunday, adding they would "collaborate with all investigating authorities to ensure immediate clarification of the incident".

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((chiranjit.ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.