Soccer-Lewandowski misses penalty against Mexico, match stays deadlocked

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

November 22, 2022 — 12:29 pm EST

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

By Anita Kobylinska

DOHA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Poland striker Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty in the second half of their Group C opener against Mexico with the score standing at 0-0.

Lewandowski was brought down in the area by Hector Moreno 11 minutes into the second half and decided to take the penalty himself after a lengthy VAR review. But his effort was stopped by veteran Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The miss meant that Lewandowski has still not scored a World Cup goal.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Doha, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

