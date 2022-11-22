Soccer-Lewandowski misses penalty against Mexico, match stays deadlocked

By Anita Kobylinska

DOHA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Poland striker Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty in the second half of their Group C opener against Mexico with the score standing at 0-0.

Lewandowski was brought down in the area by Hector Moreno 11 minutes into the second half and decided to take the penalty himself after a lengthy VAR review. But his effort was stopped by veteran Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The miss meant that Lewandowski has still not scored a World Cup goal.

