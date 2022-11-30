World Markets

Soccer-Lewandowski and Messi lead tweaked lineups for Poland v Argentina

November 30, 2022 — 12:51 pm EST

Written by Andrew Cawthorne and Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni refreshed his front line with Julian Alvarez coming into a three-pronged attack alongside captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria for Wednesday's Group C clash against Poland at the 974 Stadium in Doha.

Scaloni also brought in defenders Cristian Romero and Nahuel Molina and midfielder Enzo Fernandez, none of whom started for Argentina in their last game, a 2-0 win over Mexico.

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz, who has been criticised for being over-defensive, kept two up front for the second consecutive game, but paired captain Robert Lewandowski with Karol Swiderski instead of Arkadiusz Milik for this game.

Other than that, Poland were unchanged from the side that beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in their last game.

Teams:

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Krystian Bielik, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski (c).

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi (c).

