Soccer-Leverkusen stay firmly on course with 2-0 win over Wolfsburg

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, March 10 (Reuters) - Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen eased past 10-man VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Sunday to restore their 10-point lead at the top of the table and stay firmly on course for a first Bundesliga title.

Leverkusen are now unbeaten this season across all competitions, stretching their run to 36 games without defeat.

Xabi Alonso's team are on 67 points, with champions Bayern Munich on 57 following their 8-1 demolition of Mainz 05 on Saturday. There are nine matchdays left in the season.

Florian Wirtz hit the post in the 22nd minute before the visitors went down to 10 men following a second booking for Moritz Jenz six minutes later.

Leverkusen, who had to come from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw at Qarabag in Azerbaijan on Thursday, showed no signs of fatigue and it did not take long for the hosts to make the extra man count.

Nathan Tella found enough space in the box to head in a perfect Alejandro Grimaldo cross in the 37th minute.

It was one-way traffic after the break with the Wolves defending in numbers and Leverkusen looking to seal their win with another goal.

Granit Xhaka tested Wolfsburg keeper Koen Casteels with a long-range effort in the 70th and Grimaldo and substitute Borja Iglesias also came close a little later.

Germany international Wirtz made amends for his earlier miss, volleying in their second goal in the 87th to seal their win and set a new club record with a 25th consecutive league game without defeat.

