News & Insights

Soccer-Leverkusen snatch 2-2 draw at Bayern with stoppage-time penalty

Credit: REUTERS/ANGELIKA WARMUTH

September 15, 2023 — 04:37 pm EDT

Written by Karolos Grohmann for Reuters ->

MUNICH, Germany, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Bayer Leverkusen scored a stoppage time penalty through Exequiel Palacios to rescue a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich on Friday and snap their winning start.

Palacios thundered in his spot kick after Alphonso Davies had brought down Jonas Hofmann. Bayern had taken the lead in the 86th minute through Leon Goretzka, who tapped in after fine early work from substitute Mathys Tel.

Harry Kane had headed in his fourth goal of the season in the seventh minute to put Bayern in front before the visitors levelled with an Alejandro Grimaldo free kick in the 24th.

Leverkusen hit the woodwork and squandered several chances through Victor Boniface before Goretzka scored.

But Davies' sloppy defending earned them a last-gasp spot kick after a VAR review that Palacios converted to earn a point.

Bayern and Leverkusen are both on 10 points in top spot.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((karolos.grohmann@thomsonreuters.com; +491743343192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.