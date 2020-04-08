Soccer-Leverkusen sign youth international keeper Grill to 2024

BERLIN, April 8 (Reuters) - Bayer Leverkusen have signed Germany youth keeper Lennart Grill from next season in a deal to 2024, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Grill, an under-21 international, will join from third division club Kaiserslautern in a rare transfer announcement amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have won with Lennart Grill a highly gifted and interesting goalkeeper," Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes said in a statement. It is a transfer with lots of potential."

Leverkusen are in fifth place in the Bundesliga with play having been suspended since mid-March due to the virus. The German League has said games are suspended at least until April 30.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

