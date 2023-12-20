News & Insights

Soccer-Leverkusen crush Bochum 4-0 to go into winter break in top spot

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

December 20, 2023 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by Karolos Grohmann for Reuters ->

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick scored a first half hat-trick to guide them to a 4-0 victory over VfL Bochum on Wednesday and send them into the winter break in top spot with a four-point advantage.

Leverkusen, unbeaten in the league, were unstoppable after a slow start and struck three times in 15 minutes to kill of the game in the first half. The league resumes on Jan. 12.

The 27-year-old Czech forward drilled in a penalty on the half hour mark and then slotted in his second goal of the evening in the 32nd after a low cross into the box from Jeremie Frimpong.

He completed his hat-trick in stoppage time heading in an Alejandro Grimaldo corner.

They added a fourth with substitute Victor Boniface in the 69th.

Leverkusen end the year on 42 points in top spot, four ahead of Bayern Munich, who have a game in hand. VfB Stuttgart are third on 34.

