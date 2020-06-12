Soccer-Leipzig rescued by VAR then score twice in Hoffenheim win

adds details

June 12 (Reuters) - Third-placed RB Leipzig scored two quickfire goals through Dani Olmo immediately after Hoffenheim had a penalty award overturned by VAR in a remarkable opening 12 minutes on the way to a 2-0 victory on the road in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The win gave Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann a happy first return to the club where he began his coaching career as a 28-year-old. His side now have 62 points from 31 games, one behind Borussia Dortmund and eight off Bayern Munich who both play on Saturday.

The result also ensured an unhappy start for Hoffenheim's unorthodox five-man coaching team who replaced Alfred Schreuder after his sacking on Tuesday. The hosts remain seventh on 43 points as they chase a Europa League qualifying spot.

After a bright opening spell, Hoffenheim were awarded a penalty when Munas Dabbur was upended by Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi in the sixth minute.

The ball was on the spot and Dabbur was waiting to take the spot kick when it was revoked for handball after a VAR review which took nearly two minutes.

Leipzig then delivered two knockout blows when Olmo finished off a counter-attack by sidefooting the visitors ahead in the ninth minute and the Spaniard struck again two minutes later from a similar position.

Dabbur headed against the bar and Gulacsi made a superb block from Christoph Baumgartner as valiant Hoffenheim kept pushing forward, while Leipzig forward Timo Werner was put clean through but side-footed over just before halftime.

Olmo missed the chance of a hat-trick when he sidefooted wide in the 65th minute and Christopher Nkunku rattled the post as Leipzig missed a flurry of chances in the second half.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

