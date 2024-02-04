News & Insights

Soccer-Leipzig ease past struggling Union Berlin

Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

February 04, 2024 — 02:03 pm EST

Written by Angelica Medina for Reuters ->

LEIPZIG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig beat lowly Union Berlin 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday thanks to goals from Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko in a match where the visitors finished with 10 men after captain Christopher Trimmel was sent off.

Leipzig struck early after Benjamin Henrichs' deflected shot was neatly struck into the top corner by Openda in the 11th minute.

The home piled on the pressure in the first half but were left frustrated as Union goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow pulled off some acrobatic saves in the rain-soaked match which was stopped for a couple of minutes due to several tennis balls being thrown onto the pitch.

Leipzig increased their lead shortly after the break when Sesko headed home from a free kick after a foul on Simons. The Slovenian scored again nine minutes later but the goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR review.

Union Berlin were down a player after captain Trimmel was red-carded for a foul on David Raum in the 73rd.

Leipzig are fifth in the standings with 36 points from 20 games, one point adrift of fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund. Union Berlin are 15th with 17 points, two points clear of FC Cologne who occupy the relegation-playoff spot.

(Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((Angelica.Medina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.