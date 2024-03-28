News & Insights

Soccer-Leicester Women sack manager Kirk for conduct breach

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

March 28, 2024 — 04:38 pm EDT

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - Leicester City Women have sacked manager Willie Kirk after an internal investigation found he had breached their code of conduct, the Women's Super League club said on Thursday.

British media reported this month that Kirk was under investigation for an alleged relationship with a player.

"Following an extensive internal disciplinary process and respecting the club's obligations to individual privacy, Willie was determined to have breached the team's code of conduct to a degree that makes his position untenable," Leicester said.

Kirk, 45, had been City manager since November 2022 after a brief spell as their director of football.

Assistant manager Jennifer Foster will take charge of the team as the club prepare to appoint a permanent manager.

Leicester, ninth in the WSL standings, travel to Aston Villa on Saturday.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Trevor.Stynes@thomsonreuters.com;))

