Soccer-Leicester looking for 'special' FA Cup win: Rodgers

Credit: REUTERS/OLI SCARFF

March 22 (Reuters) - Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his team are aiming to create history by winning the FA Cup for the first time after Sunday's 3-1 quarter-final win over Manchester United moved them one step closer.

Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice and Youri Tielemans added another as Rodgers' side beat United to reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since 1982. They face Southampton for a berth in the final.

Leicester have lost in the final four times, the last occasion coming in the 1968-69 season when they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City, and Rodgers said it was time to end that run.

"We are in the semi-final and we have a chance to get to the final and create history," Rodgers said.

"For the club to get to the final and win the trophy would be really special. It's a trophy in their history they haven't won.

"It's a tough game in the semi-final but the club has never won the FA Cup so to be able to do something like that will be special."

