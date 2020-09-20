Soccer-Leicester go top, Liverpool claim second win as goals fly in

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Champions Liverpool and Leicester City maintained their winning starts to the Premier League on Sunday as the second weekend of the new season produced a goal-rush.

Sadio Mane scored twice just after the break to give Liverpool a 2-0 victory at Chelsea who played half the game with 10 men after Danish defender Andreas Christensen was sent off.

Mane's second goal came after a dreadful error by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, fuelling speculation that the London club will confirm the signing of Rennes stopper Edouard Mendy.

Leicester joined Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton on six points from two games as they beat Burnley 4-2 to take the goal tally for the weekend's eight Premier League fixtures to an astonishing 39.

Burnley took the lead through Chris Wood but goals by Harvey Barnes, Erik Pieters, James Justin and Dennis Praet earned Leicester the win to put them top of the standings on goal difference.

Earlier on Sunday Son Heung-min scored four times, all from Harry Kane assists, as Tottenham Hotspur also came from a goal down to run out 5-2 winners at Southampton.

Kane also grabbed a goal of his own.

"I wouldn't have scored four goals without this guy (Kane). He's amazing. Four assists, he deserved the man of the match today," South Korean forward Son said.

It completed an exciting weekend for Tottenham who on Saturday confirmed that Welsh forward Gareth Bale had re-joined the club on loan from Real Madrid, seven years after leaving.

Sunday's other action threw cold water over Newcastle United's opening day optimism.

Having beaten West Ham United away, the Magpies were hoping to follow-up against Brighton & Hove Albion at home but suffered a 3-0 defeat -- Neal Maupay scoring twice.

Liverpool had made hard work of beating Leeds United 4-3 in their opener, but put Chelsea away with relative ease.

A dull match did turn, however, on the moment Christensen decided to wrestle Mane to the ground after the striker burst through on goal just before the break.

Christensen was initially shown a yellow card but referee Paul Tierney upgraded that to a red after a VAR check and a look at the pitchside monitor.

"Once the yellow is the first decision, you feel it needs to be absolutely critical that it's a red to make that difference and I'm not sure it was," Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said.

When Mane headed Liverpool in front in the 50th minute and then Arrizabalaga's poor pass out allowed Mane a tap-in, Chelsea were in danger of complete capitulation.

They did have a penalty lifeline when Liverpool's new signing Thiago Alcantara fouled striker Timo Werner in the second half but Jorginho's kick was saved by Alisson.

"This is a proper team performance, everybody had to work hard, we did and we deserved the three points. I am overly happy with that," Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

