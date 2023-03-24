Soccer-Leeds Elland Road stadium closed on advice of police

March 24 (Reuters) - Leeds United were asked to close their Elland Road stadium "until further notice" after being contacted by the police regarding a security threat to the premises, the Premier League club said on Friday.

West Yorkshire Police said a threat was made via social media on Thursday, leading to the police carrying out checks.

"Leeds United's offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police," the club said in a statement.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes."

The police said investigations are ongoing to "establish the credibility of that threat".

